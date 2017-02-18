NEW IMMIGRATION LAWS AND AREA ICE RAIDS CAUSE ANGST IN THE ABCUSD

Editor’s note: HMG-CN mistakenly wrote that ABCUSD Board President Chris Apodaca indicated the ABCUSD did collect immigration information on the students in the print version of HMG-CN. We have corrected that error in this online version. The ABCUSD does NOT collect immigration information on students.

By Brian Hews

The Trump administration crackdown on undocumented workers and families in the United States has caused much angst in the United States and that fear has now reached the ABC Unified School District.

Reports are coming in that ABC parents are not taking their kids to school because they are afraid of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids on the schools.

And some children of the ABCUSD have told their teachers they are afraid to go to school fearing that their parents might be picked up by ICE officials and taken away.

It has become a daily burden on parents, teachers, and staff at every school in the ABCUSD.

To fight that fear, the ABCUSD met with the principles of every school recently, training them on how to deal with immigration fears and answer legal questions pertaining to undocumented students that may come up in light of potential changes at the federal level.

The training was based on documentation provided by the Association of California School Administrators and the law firm of Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost.

The training centered on student’s rights, staff’s rights, parent’s rights and information on sanctuary districts.

Student’s Rights

Q: What rights do undocumented students have?

Undocumented students between the ages of 6-18 not only have a right to attend school in California, but also are mandated to attend school pursuant to the compulsory attendance laws. The U. S. Supreme Court has held that no state may deny access to a basic public education to any child residing within the state, whether residing in the U. S. legally or not. Further, all students have a right to be in a public school learning environment free from discrimination, harassment, bullying, violence, and intimidation.

Q: What student information do schools currently collect, and would it provide insight into immigration status?

School districts are not required to collect information regarding a student’s immigration or legal status, aside from the statuses of nonimmigrant, international students enrolled in an educational program under an F-1 or M-1 visa. Schools are only required to collect information to satisfy certain admission requirements, such as proof of residency, none which require the provision of proof of legal immigration status or social security numbers. In addition, CDE collects information from school districts regarding their students’ country of birth through CALPADS in order to calculate the number of immigrant and English learner students in the state and to ensure compliance with the Title III provisions of the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.

Q: What student information do we collect on adult education students?

In particular cases, school districts are required to obtain information on their adult education students. For example, in counties where U. S. District Courts are located, the city or county superintendent of schools is required on a monthly basis to obtain the names of persons who have filed their intention to become citizens of the U. S. or their petitions for naturalization. The superintendent is then required to send notices to these individuals of the authorization the governing board has in providing classes in citizenship under particular circumstances.

Q: If we receive a PRA request for student data, what information are we obligated to share and protect?

FERPA supersedes the PRA and requires that the school district maintain the confidentiality of all personally identifiable information in education records related to students. Any and all records, including emails, student files, and personnel information, are generally exempt from disclosure. All student records, including emails and cumulative student files, are generally exempt from disclosure or subject to redaction to prevent disclosure of personally identifiable information.

Staff Rights

Q: Must we allow ICE and other government authorities on campus?

Depends. School districts have the right to limit the amount of disruption to the learning environment and to ensure the safety of their staff and students, which may include denying an individual from accessing a campus during school hours. In the unlikely event that ICE or other government authorities decide to pursue immigration-related investigations on school campuses, school staff should follow appropriate district procedures applicable to any visitor on campus, which could include, but are not limited to: (1) requesting that the agent sign in at the front desk; (2) that the agent provide valid identification and statement of purpose; and (3) approval from the site administrator or Superintendent. Immediate access to the student should be given if the agent has a warrant or a court order.

Q: Are we required to allow ICE, police, or other government authorities to have access to student records?

Access to student records should only be allowed if the requesting agency has a valid court order or subpoena in compliance with FERPA or immigration laws or regulations. The school district, however, must make reasonable efforts to notify the parent or eligible student in advance of disclosing the documents so that the parent or eligible student may seek protective action, unless the court order or subpoena relates to a federal jury investigation or law enforcement purpose, or relating to domestic or international terrorism. In addition, the USA Patriot Act added an exception to FERPA to mandate the disclosure of educational records to a federal Attorney General or Assistant Attorney General through a judicial order based on an investigation of suspected terrorist activities.

Parent Rights

All parents, irrespective of their legal status, have a right to participate in their children’s education and are encouraged to do so. Proof of legal residency is not a prerequisite to the enrollment of their children in school.

Q: Are undocumented parents required to undergo fingerprinting in order to volunteer at school?

School districts may vary in their fingerprinting policies for volunteers. Some require that all volunteers undergo fingerprinting, while others only require the fingerprinting of parent volunteers where the volunteer is not under the direct supervision of a District staff member. Parents should be reassured that the purpose of the fingerprinting requirement is confidential, solely for the use of the District to ensure the safety of students and staff (i. e. that the volunteer has not been convicted of a sex or drug offense with a minor).

Q: If a parent is in custody as the result of an immigration enforcement, are districts required to release the student to ICE or other immigration officials?

No. School districts are not required to release students into the custody of ICE if their parent is in custody as the result of an immigration enforcement action. Parents with such concerns should make advance arrangements with relatives or friends to ensure that their children are released to an authorized caregiver or adult, and should ensure that school districts are aware of this arrangement in the emergency information card submitted to schools.

Sanctuary District

Q: What legal protection does a “sanctuary district” offer students?

While establishing a school district as a “sanctuary” may set forth its policy to protect undocumented students by limiting the enforcement of—or declining to enforce—immigration laws, there is no further legal protection for residents/students as the result of this status. The school district, however, will be able to utilize the extent of its discretion authorized by law by establishing policies and procedures to ensure the security of its students, such as creating appropriate limits to immigration officials’ visits to school and disallowing staff to ask questions about a student’s or parent’s immigration status.

Q: If a district passes a resolution to become a sanctuary district, is it at risk of losing federal funds?

It is unknown at this time whether sanctuary school districts are at risk of losing federal funds at the result of their status. President Trump has stated during his campaign that he would block federal funding to sanctuary cities that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration officials, but it is currently unknown if he will indeed proceed with this policy—or any other similar policies relating to funding of public schools who also declare themselves sanctuary sites—or what priority this policy will be placed.

Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost stressed that, “This is a summary only and not legal advice. We advise you to consult with legal counsel to determine how this information may apply to your specific facts and circumstances.”

ABCUSD Board President Christopher Apodaca told HMG-CN, “from an educator’s standpoint, we do not collect documentation status and we do not plan to, all of our administrators are aware of that fact. The only way to get information is with a court order, we trust our principals and administrators to make the right decision.”

ABCUSD Superintendent Dr. Mary Sieu said, “Safety is our top priority in ABC Unified School District. Our strongest commitment to the students and their families is that our schools remain safe places to learn. We remain focused on promoting and elevating tolerance, inclusiveness and kindness of all students, families and staff at all district school sites. We have an unequivocal commitment to ensuring a safe educational environment for all students and families to the fullest extent provided by the law.”

