SYMPHONY PRESENTS NAT KING COLE SONGBOOK AT FEBRUARY 18 VALENTINES POPS

Jazz Vocalist Denzal Sinclaire Brings the Nat King Cole Songbook to Life

LONG BEACH, CA, February 13, 2017 – Stuart Malina, conduct or

Romance will be in the air when the Long Beach Symphony POPS! orchestra and vocalist Denzal Sinclaire pay tribute to the love songs of American music legend, Nat King Cole, at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 18 in the Long Beach Arena (300 E. Ocean Blvd.).

Featuring ten of the biggest hits made famous by Nat, Denzal will also perform stunning versions of popular songs including Amazing Grace and Willie Nelson’s Always On My Mind. This will be a great date-night outing where patrons can dance and snuggle to Sinclaire’s caressing baritone voice and beloved American songs. Diana Krall, with whom he has performed, has referred to Denzal as “one of my favorite singers…” Among other accolades, Mr. Sinclaire is a Juno Award (Canada’s GRAMMY Award) nominee, a recipient of the 2004 National Jazz Award for “Best Album”, four – time consecutive recipient of Jazz Report Magazine Award for Male Jazz Vocalist, and 2007 Choc Jazzman Award (France).

Celebrated conductor, arranger, composer, chamber musician and pianist Stuart Malina, who is now in his 15th season as Music Director and Conductor of the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra, will lead the orchestra. His accomplishments include music of all genres, from classical and opera to jazz and Broadway. In June 2003, he won the Tony award for orchestration with Billy Joel for the musical Movin’ Out.

“The Symphony is thrilled to bring musicians of this caliber to join those in our orchestra,” said Kelly Lucera, Symphony Executive Director. “Bring a picnic, a sweet wine and a sweeter date to make this concert an “unforgettable” Valentines experience!

Seating options range from 10-top tables to 4-top Bistro area seating to seats in the Loge. Regardless of seating preference, patrons are invited to bring their own picnics and libations or to purchase dinner from a list of preferred local caterers. Doors open at 6:30 pm to allow time for dining and mingling with friends; the concert begins at 8:00 p.m. The POPS! Series is sponsored, in part, by Farmers & Merchants Bank.

Concert tickets start at $25. For more information, or to purchase tickets or tables, please visit the Symphony’s website at www.longbeachsymphony.org or call 562-436-3203.

ABOUT LONG BEACH SYMPHONY

Established in 1935, the Long Beach Symphony marks its 81st season in 2015-2016. Each year the Symphony draws loyal audiences from the South Bay, Long Beach, and North Orange County area to its six Classical concerts in the Terrace Theater and five POPS! events in the Long Beach Arena, plus intimate, free music concerts at various locations. The Symphony partners with the Long Beach Unified School District to provide sequential, curriculum-based music education opportunities throughout the year. Through its comprehensive music education programs—including professional ensembles in elementary and middle schools and widely acclaimed Symphony Concerts for Young People – the Symphony reaches more than 24,000 students a year. For more information, please visit www.longbeachsymphony.org.

SEASON DETAILS – 2016-17

REMAINING CLASSICAL CONCERTS – All concerts in Terrace Theater of the Long Beach Performing Arts Center at 8 pm

March 4, 17 | BEETHOVEN & DVORÁK

Paul Polivnik, conductor | Rong-Huey Liu, oboe

Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 3

Lebrun Oboe Concerto No. 2 in G minor

Dvorák Symphony No. 8 in G major

April 29, 17 | AN EVENING OF MOZART

Robert Istad, conductor | Long Beach Camerata Singers

Mozart Overture to The Magic Flute

Mozart Symphony No. 25 in G minor

Mozart Requiem

June 10, 2017 | A JOANN FALLETTA HOMECOMING

JoAnn Falletta, conductor | George Li, piano

Shostakovich The Gadfly Suite (Overture, Romance, Gallop, Fair)

Prokofiev Suite from Cinderella

Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No.1 in B-flat minor

POPS! SEASON 2016-17– All concerts at Long Beach Arena, doors open at 6:30 pm for picnicking, concerts begin at 8 pm

February 18, 2017 – The Nat King Cole Songbook – Stuart Malina, conductor | Denzal Sinclaire, vocals

Canadian jazz singer Denzal Sinclaire’s caressing baritone voice will have you swooning to this classic songbook.

A perfect concert for you and your Valentine!

March 11, 2017 – Symphonic Spectacular: See the Music! – Michael Krajewski, conductor | Elliott Forrest, imagery

Enjoy symphonic music enhanced with video imagery and stunning lighting effects. Known for his unique sense of humor, Michael Krajewski

and visual producer, Elliott Forrest, provide fabulous music and vivid imagery of Long Beach to enhance the listening experience.

May 12, 2017 – Up All Night: Music of the 80s – Stuart Chafetz, conductor | Nicole Parker & Aaron Finley, vocals

A finale of totally awesome 80’s music including hits by Lionel Richie, Sting, Michael Jackson, John Williams, Toto and more.

