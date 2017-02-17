Standoff in Cerritos Apartment Ends, Suspect Reportedly Found Dead

The standoff that occurred in Cerrito’s this morning between a suspected drug dealer and Long Beach police ended around 11 o’clock today with the suspect reportedly found dead.

Long Beach police served the suspect with a warrant this morning, and the suspect immediately shot back reportedly with an assault rifle.

There were other reports the suspect had numerous other weapons in the house.

The officers fired back and the suspect was able to escape to a bedroom in the apartment.

Hews Media Group was the only media on scene and was told that the officers used a robot to breach the house.

The robot eventually entered the bedroom with its camera showing the suspect lying on the floor on his stomach.

The officers entered the house went into the bedroom where they reportedly found him dead.

