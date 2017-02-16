Caller Scam in Cerritos Advising Residents Street Will be Closed

The City of Cerritos Community Development Department has received several inquiries from residents regarding the closure of their respective residential streets for maintenance or work by utilities. The unidentified callers are representing the City or utilities and advising residents that their street will be inaccessible for certain periods of time.

Please be aware that this is NOT the procedure for such notifications. The Cerritos Sheriff’s Station/Community Safety Center views this as a scam to have residents leave their homes, making them vulnerable to residential burglaries.

If a street is to be closed off, utilities and the City will notify residents by mail and, in many cases, no parking signs will be erected.

