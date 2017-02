SCE Work Disrupts Cerritos Neighborhood

Southern California Edison today turned off power all day, in order to re-install new boxes, replacing the fifty-year-old electric voltage-meter boxes in backyards to area homes. The project half dozen cranes, and another dozen trucks in order to install the voltage meter boxes from the street to residential backyard. Many of the cranes were extended out to more then 150′.

HMG-CN thanks Cerritos resident Jim McMahon for the pictures.

