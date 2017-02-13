National Security Advisor Michael Flynn Resigns

WASHINGTON –Embattled White House national security adviser Michael Flynn resigned Monday night, two sources tell CNN.

His departure came just after reports surfaced the Justice Department warned the Trump administration last month that Flynn misled administration officials regarding his communications with the Russian ambassador to the United States and was potentially vulnerable to blackmail by the Russians.

The move comes less than a month into the job, making him one of the shortest-serving senior presidential advisers in modern history.

See story>>

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments