Full Overnight I-5 Closures Continue This Week; Valley View Avenue Bridge Demolition Work

LA MIRADA – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will close all northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 5 (I-5) between Artesia Boulevard and Carmenita Avenue over a series of nights as crews demolish one half of the Valley View Avenue bridge at I-5. The westbound State Route 91 (SR-91) connector to northbound I-5, and southbound Interstate 605 (I-605) connector to southbound I-5 will be closed in connection with this work. The closures and detours are planned as follows:

Northbound I-5 Closures: Northbound I-5 will be closed from 11 p.m. Tues., Feb. 14 to 5 a.m.Wed., Feb. 15; from 11 p.m. Wed., Feb. 15 to 5 a.m. Thurs., Feb. 16. Detour: (See attached map; detour is highlighted in blue): Exit I-5 at Valley View Ave., turn right on Firestone Blvd., left on Trojan Way, left on Alondra Blvd., and left on Freeway Dr. to access the northbound I-5 on-ramp.

Northbound Connector Closures: From 11 p.m. Tues., Feb. 14 to 5 a.m. Wed., Feb. 15; from 11 p.m. Wed., Feb. 15 to 5 a.m. Thurs., Feb. 16. Detour: Motorists headed westbound on SR-91 will continue westbound, transition to northbound I-605, then to northbound I-5.

Southbound I-5 Closures: Southbound I-5 will be closed from midnight to 5 a.m. onTues., Feb. 14 and Thurs., Feb. 16. Detour: (See attached map; detour is highlighted in green): Exit I-5 at Carmenita Rd., turn right on Carmenita Rd., and left on Artesia Blvd. to access the southbound I-5 on-ramp. *Please note, the southbound I-5 on-ramps at Carmenita Rd. and Valley View Ave. will also be closed during this time.

Southbound Connector Closures: From 10 p.m. Mon., Feb. 13 to 5 a.m. Tues., Feb. 14; from 10 p.m. Wed., Feb. 15 to 5 a.m. Thurs., Feb. 16. Detour: Motorists headed southbound on I-605 will be directed to continue southbound, transition to eastbound SR-91, then to southbound I-5.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments