Flames Badly Damage Anaheim White House Restaurant

The iconic Anaheim White House was severely damaged in a pre-dawn fire this past Saturday morning.

Over 60 firefighters battled the blaze knocked it down in about 40 minutes

The cause of the 4:20 a.m. for is under investigation.

The restaurant, at 887 S. Anaheim Blvd., is closed indefinitely.

