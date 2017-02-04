Traffic Collision in La Palma Kills Two

On February 4, 2017, at 2:41 a.m., La Palma police officers responded to the intersection of La Palma Avenue and Walker Street for an injury traffic collision, involving two vehicles.

Officers found that two vehicles had collided at the intersection and several occupants in the vehicles had significant injuries. Four occupants were transported to regional trauma centers and two of them were later pronounced deceased. The regional Serious Traffic Accident Response (S.T.A.R.) team responded to the scene to conduct the investigation. The exact cause of the accident remains under investigation. One of the drivers was arrested for suspicion of DUI and booked at the La Palma Police Department.

The identities of the deceased persons are being held, pending notification of the next of kin. Witnesses of the traffic collision are encouraged to contact the La Palma Police Department accident investigator at (714) 690-3339.