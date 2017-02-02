REP. TED LIEU REQUESTS DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE BRIEFING ON YEMEN COUNTERTERRORISM RAID

Washington – Today, Congressman Ted W. Lieu (D | Los Angeles County) issued the following statement after a report that President Trump, without proper intelligence, approved a counterterrorism operation against Al-Qaeda Arabian Peninsula in Yemen over the weekend. Navy Seal William “Ryan” Owens was killed in the raid.

“Navy SEAL William ‘Ryan’ Owens is an American hero. My heart goes out to Ryan’s family and friends for their loss. We can never repay their sacrifice.”

“Having previously served on active duty, I am highly disturbed by reports that the American President sent our troops into harm’s way without adequate intelligence or adequate ground support. Congress needs to learn more about the counterterrorism operation in Yemen that cost Ryan his life as well as the lives of at least 30 others, including 10 women and children.”

“U.S. military officials have told the Reuters news organization that President Trump approved the mission in Yemen without adequate intelligence, backup preparations or ground support. This report would be disturbing, even without the context of our new President’s on-the-record hostility toward and distrust of our intelligence services, not to mention his documented reticence to receive intelligence briefings at all.”

“Given this context, the lingering questions surrounding the Yemen mission are deeply troubling and they demand answers. I have requested a briefing on this counterterrorism operation from the Department of Defense.”

