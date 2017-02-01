Valley View Avenue Bridge Demolition Work, Full Overnight I-5 Closures Planned Starting This Week

LA MIRADA – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will close all northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 5 (I-5) between Artesia Boulevard and Carmenita Avenue over series of nights as crews demolish one half of the Valley View Avenue bridge at I-5. The westbound State Route 91 (SR-91) connector to northbound I-5, and southbound Interstate 605 (I-605) connector to southbound I-5 will be closed in connection with this work.

The closures and detours are planned as follows:

Northbound I-5 Closures: Northbound I-5 will be closed from 11 p.m. Wed., Feb. 1 to 5 a.m. Thurs., Feb. 2; from 11 p.m. Thurs., Feb. 2 to 5 a.m. Fri., Feb. 3; from 11 p.m. Mon., Feb. 6 to 5 a.m. Tues., Feb. 7; from 11 p.m. Thurs., Feb. 9 to 5 a.m. Fri., Feb. 10; from 11 p.m. Mon., Feb. 13 to 5 a.m. Tues., Feb. 14. Detour: (See attached map; detour is highlighted in blue): Exit I-5 at Valley View Ave., turn right on Firestone Blvd., left on Trojan Way, left on Alondra Blvd., and left on Freeway Dr. to access the northbound I-5 on-ramp.

Northbound Connector Closures: From 11 p.m. Wed., Feb. 1 to 5 a.m. Thurs., Feb. 2; from 11 p.m. Thurs., Feb. 2 to 5 a.m. Fri., Feb. 3; from 11 p.m. Mon., Feb. 6 to 5 a.m. Tues., Feb. 7; from 11 p.m. Wed., Feb. 8 to 5 a.m. Thurs., Feb. 9; from 11 p.m. Sun., Feb. 12 to 5 a.m. Mon., Feb. 13. Detour: Motorists headed westbound on SR-91 will continue westbound, transition to northbound I-605, then to northbound I-5.

· Southbound I-5 Closures: Southbound I-5 will be closed from midnight to 5 a.m. on Thurs., Feb. 2, Fri., Feb. 3, Tues., Feb. 7, and Wed., Feb 8. Detour: (See attached map; detour is highlighted in green): Exit I-5 at Carmenita Rd., turn right on Carmenita Rd., and left on Artesia Blvd. to access the southbound I-5 on-ramp.

· Southbound Connector Closures: From 10 p.m. Wed., Feb. 1 to 5 a.m. Thurs., Feb. 2; from 10 p.m. Thurs., Feb. 2 to 5 a.m. Fri., Feb. 3; from 10 p.m. Mon., Feb. 6 to 5 a.m. Tues., Feb. 7; from 10 p.m. Tues., Feb. 7 to 5 a.m. Wed., Feb. 8; from 10 p.m. Wed., Feb. 8 to 5 a.m. Thurs., Feb. 9. Detour: Motorists headed southbound on I-605 will be directed to continue southbound, transition to eastbound SR-91, then to southbound I-5.

The Santa Ana Freeway (Interstate 5) High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV), Valley View Avenue Interchange Project extends from the Artesia Boulevard undercrossing to North Fork Coyote Creek. The project will widen nearly two miles of I-5 and will add one carpool lane, and one general purpose lane in each direction. Go to my5la.com and QuickMap for more information.

