SHERIFF’S CRIME UPDATE LUNCHEON HOSTED BY CERRITOS REGIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

SHERIFF’S CRIME UPDATE LUNCHEON will be held February 16, 2017 hosted by The Cerritos Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Captain Joseph Nunez, L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, Cerritos Station will speak on Business & Residential Burglary Trends & Prevention.

The event will be held at the Sheraton Cerritos Hotel at 12725 Center Court Drive, Cerritos from 11:30 am – 1:00 pm. Lunch is $35.00 per person for both Chamber and non-Chamber members. Reservations must be made in advance, as seating is limited.

For more information and to register, please contact the Cerritos Regional Chamber of Commerce Jill Ovard, Operations Manager, at 562/467-0800. Email at chamber@cerritos.com or jill@cerritos.org.

