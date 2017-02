Cerritos Sheriff’s Surround Three Burglary Suspects at Near Carmenita and Ashworth

An alert resident observed burglars breaking into a house near Carmenita and Ashworth, called the Cerritos Sheriff’s and now the Cerritos Sheriff’s have set up a perimeter and are searching the area for three suspects.

Residents are advised to stay out of area or in their home until further notice.

HMG-CN Publisher Brian Hews was on scene and interviewed Cerritos Sheriff’s Captain Joseph Nunez.

