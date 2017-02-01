Cerritos Burglary: Three Suspects Caught

From Cerritos Sheriff’s:

Three male juveniles were arrested on suspicion of burglarizing three homes in the city of Cerritos.

The juvenile suspects were caught by deputies in a home on the 13300 block of Ashworth Place, west of Carmenita Road. The burglary was first reported by an alert resident who saw the juvenile suspects enter the backyard of a neighbor.

Cerritos Station deputy personnel and an LASD Sheriff’s helicopter arrived within minutes and quickly established a perimeter. A search of the area was conducted and the juvenile suspects were located in the attic of a burglarized home. The three fourteen-year-old boys are residents of Los Angeles. The juveniles are suspected of burglarizing at least two homes in the area before the deputies’ arrival.

The three juvenile suspects were booked and detained at Los Padrinos Juvenile Facility for residential burglary.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Cerritos Station at (562) 860-0044. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP, or “P3 Mobile” for the hearing impaired, on Google play or the App Store, or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.

