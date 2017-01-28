Cerritos Sheriff’s Deputies Nab Burglary Suspect on 11900 Block of Elaine Ave. in Cerritos

Staff Report

Deputies arrested a man who had broken into a home in the 11900 block of Elaine Avenue in Cerritos on Friday night.

An alert neighbor called Cerritos Station and reported witnessing two males breaking into the rear sliding glass door of the residence.

The “Skynight” helicopter which patrols the cities of Cerritos and Lakewood was overhead in seconds and spotted the two men jumping the backyard fences of neighboring houses. The Skynight crew broadcast the suspects’ location to deputies on the ground, who quickly set up a containment.

With the assistance of a police canine, deputies discovered one of the men, Dexx Cruikshank, a 20 year old resident of Los Angeles, hiding in a dog house in the backyard of a nearby residence.

He was in possession of an undisclosed amount of cash that was stolen from the residence on Elaine Avenue. Mr. Cruikshank was arrested for residential burglary and held on $50,000 bail.

The second suspect evaded capture and is still at large.

