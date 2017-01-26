Relax and Indulge at Parc Forêt Near Reno, Nevada

By Brian Hews

My wife and I were very fortunate to be invited to Parc Forêt at Montrêux, an enclave of new luxury home sites in the exclusive master planned community nestled at the base of Mt. Rose and conveniently located between Lake Tahoe and Reno.

The drive was lovely, only about 30 minutes from Reno, and the area where Parc Foret was located was stunning.

Parc Forêt at Montrêux has the Jack Nicklaus Signature18-hole golf course home of the Barracuda Golf Tournament.

We saw this tournament “first-hand” as the week we were there the community was setting up for the tournament.

There are also ample tennis courts, a large swimming pool, hiking areas, biking and walking trails, and winter skiing at nearby Mt. Rose.

We were luck enough to get the “Stay and Play” villa, and “villa” does not describe the home we stayed in. The house is featured at the end of this post.

This exceptional residence boasted four-bedrooms and a huge entertainment areas throughout the home. The home featured a gourmet kitchen, which I used extensively, with stainless steel appliances and a beautiful outdoor living space.

Every time we went outside, we saw deer or some other fauna, and the wind blowing through the trees lent to the relaxing atmosphere.

The Parc Forêt enclave is comprised of custom build lots, with the option to build your own home, or you can select from a vast array of designs to create an elegant semi-custom home of your dreams.

Selected features found in the homes include hickory-pecan hardwood floors, soaring exposed beam ceilings, custom wood cabinetry, and unique, hand-laid stone hearths. Optional features include additional storage, a main level master suite, en suite bedrooms, walk-in closets, and additional fireplaces.

The luxurious homes that comprise Parc Forêt are the perfect choice for those looking to live in an upscale community, just outside the bustle of a larger city, while taking advantage of the tax-free benefits of living in Nevada.

Parc Forêt at Montrêux is located within 15 minutes of the Reno-Tahoe International Airport and the bustling ski slopes at Mt. Rose,

For golf please visit www.MontreuxGolf.com for additional information. For home and community information please visit parcforet.com.

This house is located at 6685 De Chardin Ln.

The home at 20162 Bordeaux Dr., exquisite!

The home at 6070 Lake Geneva Dr., amazing!

The home at 20588 Chanson Way – Parc Foret Model Home. The house we were lucky enough to stay in.

Amazing house.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments