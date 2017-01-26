ONE KILLED, ONE WOUNDED IN GUN BATTLE IN ARTESIA

UPDATE:

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau detectives are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a male adult and the wounding of another that occurred on Thursday, January 26, 2017 in the 11900 block of 167th Street in Artesia.

Detectives have learned that at approximately 12:14 a.m., Lakewood Station deputies responded to a residence regarding an “assault with a deadly weapon, gunshot victim” call.

When they arrived, they found two victims in the driveway of the residence, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The first victim, a male, Hispanic adult, sustained at least one gunshot to the upper torso and was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, a male Hispanic adult, sustained a gunshot to his arm and was transported to a local hospital in fair condition.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the two victims were conversing on the driveway of the residence after returning from a late shift at work when gunshots were fired from a moving vehicle towards the driveway of the residence, striking both victims. The vehicle possibly fled the scene west on 167th Street.

It is unknown if the incident is gang related.

There is no suspect(s) description at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP, or “P3 Mobile” for the hearing impaired, on Google play or the App Store, or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.

Gunfire erupted in Artesia early Thursday, killing one man and wounding another, authorities said.

The double shooting occurred at 12:17 a.m. in the 11900 block of 167th Street, said Deputy Lisa Jansen of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to a hospital, Jansen said. The condition of the surviving victim was not immediately reported but he was expected to survive, according to media reports.

CBS2’s Kara Finnstrom reported more than 10 shots were fired in the area.

The victims rented separate rooms within a home, along with several other people.

At this time, it remains unclear how many shooters were involved.

The motive for the shootings remain under investigation.

Investigators at the scene said the shooting may have been a case of mistaken identity.

A suspect description was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about this case has been urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

