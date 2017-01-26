Artesia Library February 2017 Calendar

Homework Center: Free homework assistance for children in Kindergarten through Sixth Grade! Homework Center hours are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays 3-5 pm ; Fridays 3-4:30 pm , and Saturdays 10 am-12 pm . Thanks to the Woman’s Club of Artesia-Cerritos for helping the children with their homework on Wednesdays. Please contact Joan Pylman if you would also like to help the kids. Thanks to Joan, Mabel, Elayne, Candy, Sally, and Joanne.

Friday, February 3 , 11-11:20 pm . Toddler Storytime. Playtime with age appropriate toys after the session.

Saturday, February 4 , 12-1 pm . Ruff! Ruff! Reading Club. Children can read out loud to a real therapy dog from BARK!

Saturday, February 4 , from 2-3 pm . African Drum Circle with CHAZZ!

Tuesdays, February 7 , 14, 21, 28, 6:30-7:30 pm . Family Storytime and Art Activity. (Art activity only on February 28 .)

Saturday, February 11 , from 2-3 pm . Parachutes! Ages 6-10. Must register at the library or by telephone at 562-865-6614 , as space is limited. This is a STEM-related program, and is provided with support from the County Library Foundation Matching Grant Program and Friends of the Artesia Library.

Tuesday, February 14 , from 12-1 pm . Artesia Adult Book Club.

Saturday, February 18 , 2-3 pm . Beginning Sounds and Rhyming Book Bingo!

Saturday, February 25, 10 am-11 pm . Dining Etiquette for Teens. Suggested for ages 10 and up, no registration necessary. Provided with support from Friends of the Artesia Library.

Saturday, February 25 , 2-4 pm . Weave A Paper Kente Cloth and Color African Heritage Patterns! Children and adults are all welcome to come in and celebrate Black History Month by using your creativity!