Metro to Hold Community Meetings on Pedestrian and Bicycle Corridor in South Los Angeles on January 26

Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) is inviting the public to participate in two community meetings on Thursday, January 26, to provide their input on Segment A of the TheLos Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) is inviting the public to participate in two community meetings on Thursday, January 26, to provide their input on Segment A of the Active Transportation Rail to River Corridor Project.

Segment A would construct a walking and biking path along an old railroad right-of-way between the Crenshaw/LAX Line’s Fairview Heights Station and Santa Fe Avenue in Huntington Park. The project would make it easier for pedestrians and cyclists to reach the Crenshaw/LAX Line, Silver Line, Blue Line, many busy north-south bus lines and neighborhoods and jobs in South Los Angeles.

The meetings will take place on Thursday, January 26, from 3 to 5 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hubert H. Humphrey Comprehensive Health Center, 5850 S. Main St., Los Angeles, in the second floor auditorium.

The meeting will include an overview of the project, proposed design elements and the opportunity to meet project team members, who will be available to answer questions.

with the actual meeting and presentations; a meet-and-greet will be held from 6 to 6:30 p.m. The second meeting will also be offered as a live webcast beginning at 6:30 p.m. at tinyurl.com/metror2r with the actual meeting and presentations; a meet-and-greet will be held from 6 to 6:30 p.m.

All Metro meetings are held in American with Disability Act (ADA) accessible facilities. Other ADA accommodations are available by calling (323) 486-3876 or California Relay Service at 711 at least 72 hours in advance of the meetings.

For more information on the project please call Metro at (213) 922-9228 or e-mail us at [email protected] or visit www.metro.net/projects/r2r . For information in Spanish, Chinese Mandarin, Japanese, Korean, Thailand, Tagalog (Filipino), Vietnamese, Armenian and Cambodian please call (323) 466-3876, extension 2.

