Kennedy Water Polo Coach Eric Pierce Removed by Anaheim School District

By Brian Hews
Eric Pierce, the Kennedy water polo coach, has been removed by the Anaheim USD for “unspecified reasons.”
Pierce said he was given no explanation for his removal Friday after a meeting with AUSD human resources.
“I wasn’t given a firm reason for my dismissal,” Pierce said.
A spokesperson for the AUSD confirmed Pierce’s removal, but declined to comment on personnel issues.
Earlier this month, Joshua Owens, a former assistant water polo and swimming coach at Kennedy, pleaded not guilty to sexual assault charges.
It is unknown whether or not Pierce’s dismissal had anything to do with Owens.
Shawn McBride has been named the interim coach of Kennedy’s girls team.
