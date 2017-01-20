CERRITOS SHERIFF’S STATION Weekly Crime Summary

January 2 – 8, 2017

There were 35 Part I felony crimes reported in Cerritos this past reporting period, resulting in a decrease of four from the previous week. The following is a breakdown of crimes by category: one robbery, one aggravated assault, 12 residential burglaries, three commercial/other structure burglaries, eight grand thefts, five vehicle thefts, and five vehicle burglaries. Cerritos Station deputies made four felony arrests, three misdemeanor arrests, one warrant arrest, and issued 28 citations. The Sheriff’s dispatch center also received a total of 405 calls for service.

Robbery:

17500 block of Bloomfield Avenue (01/05 – Evening): The suspects entered the store while it was open for business. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded no one move. The suspects walked to the back of the store in the office area. Once in the back, they demanded money and electronic devices. The suspects fled with the money and merchandise in a silver sedan.

Aggravated Assault:

13500 block of Andy Street (01/05 – Afternoon): The victim received a phone call from a friend who stated the suspect wanted to fight him. The victim agreed to meet with the suspect so they could fight. The victim, suspect, and the victim’s friend met at a park. The victim claims the suspect punched him when he was not paying attention and continued to do so until he fell to the ground. The suspect fled with the victim’s friend.

Residential Burglary:

17100 block of Leal Avenue (01/05-06 – Unknown): The suspect(s) entered the home through a side garage door. Stolen was a vehicle. It is unknown how the garage door was opened.

18400 block of Alexander Avenue (01/05 – Evening): The suspect(s) entered through the rear French doors. Nothing appeared to be stolen and it is unknown how entry was made.

12200 block of Eberle Place (01/04 – Evening): The suspect(s) entered the home by removing a screen off of a rear window. Stolen were firearms.

18900 block of Stark Avenue (01/04 – Afternoon): The suspect(s) entered the home through the front door. Stolen was a briefcase. It is unknown how entry was made.

11600 block of Bingham Street (01/03 – Evening): The suspect(s) entered the home by shattering the rear sliding door. It is currently unknown what was stolen.

19700 block of Jacob Avenue (01/03 – Afternoon): The suspect(s) entered the home by shattering the rear sliding door. It is currently unknown what was stolen.

19300 block of Harvest Avenue (01/03 – Evening): The suspect(s) entered the home by removing the AC exhaust from a window. Stolen were valuables.

19700 block of Moorshire Drive (01/03 – Day): The suspect(s) entered the home by shattering the rear sliding door. It is currently unknown what was stolen.

12400 block of Miles Street (01/03 – Day): The suspect(s) entered the home through a rear window. Stolen were electronic devices. It is unknown how entry was made.

13600 block of Darvalle Avenue (01/02 – Morning): The suspects entered the home by breaking the panels on a rear window. Stolen were valuables. One of the suspects was arrested and the valuables were returned.

13600 block of Ranchill Drive (01/02– Evening): The suspect(s) entered the home by shattering the rear sliding door. It is currently unknown what was stolen.

17600 block of Del Oro Place (12/24/16-01/05/17 – Unknown): The suspect(s) entered the home by prying open a rear window. Stolen was food.

Commercial/Other Structure Burglary:



12900 block of Park Plaza Drive (01/05-06 – Unknown): The suspects entered the electronics store by prying open the rear emergency exit. Stolen were electronic devices.

11400 block of South Street (01/02-03 – Overnight): The suspect(s) entered the restaurant by shattering the front door. Nothing appeared to be stolen.

11800 block of South Street (01/02-03 – Unknown): The suspect(s) entered the restaurant by shattering the front door. Stolen was the cash drawer and US currency.

Grand Theft:

11100 block of 183rd Street (01/08 – Evening): The suspect entered the store while it was open for business. Stolen was clothing.

16800 block of Windward Road (01/07 – Morning): The suspect(s) stole an electronic device and gift cards from an unlocked vehicle.

17800 block of Eric Avenue (01/05 – Morning): The suspect(s) stole DJ equipment from an unlocked vehicle.

18900 block of Vickie Avenue (01/04 – Morning): The known suspect(s) stole a bicycle off of the victim’s front porch.

17100 block of Norwalk Boulevard (01/03 – Afternoon): The suspect(s) stole an E-meter and books from an unlocked vehicle.

13100 block of Semora Place (01/03 – Morning): The suspect(s) stole an electronic device, headset, and glasses from an unlocked vehicle.

11800 block of Del Amo Boulevard (01/03 – Evening): The suspect(s) stole a bicycle from a bike rack.

17700 block of Crusader Avenue (01/02 – Morning): The suspect stole the victim’s money using a scam.

Grand Theft Auto:

239 Los Cerritos Center (01/08 – Evening): The suspect(s) stole a 1996 Honda Accord from the parking lot.

13800 block of Cerritos Corporate Drive (01/08 – Afternoon): The suspect(s) entered a 2012 Scion XB parked in the parking lot by shattering a window. Stolen was clothing.

11200 block of 183rd Street (01/07 – Afternoon): The suspect(s) stole a 1995 Honda Civic from the parking lot.

12900 block of Park Plaza Drive (01/06 – Morning): The suspect(s) attempted to steal a 2008 Chevrolet Trail Blazer from the parking lot.

13600 block of Aclare Lane (01/03-04 – Unknown): The unknown suspect(s) stole a 2013 Nissan Maxima from the residence.

18000 block of Studebaker Road (01/03 – Day): The suspect(s) stole a 1994 Honda Accord from the parking structure.

Vehicle Burglary:

17700 block of Center Court Drive (01/06 – Afternoon): The suspect(s) entered a 2012 Fiat Gucci, parked in the parking lot, through a window that had been slightly rolled down. Stolen was clothing.

11200 block of Sharon Street (01/06 – Morning): The suspect(s) entered a 2012 Audi S4, parked at the residence, by shattering a window. Stolen was the vehicle registration and manual.

17900 block of Studebaker Road (01/05-06 – Overnight): The suspect(s) entered a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado parked in the parking lot by shattering a window. Stolen was the vehicle registration and cash.

12200 block of Creekwood Avenue (01/05 – Evening): The suspect(s) entered a 2007 GMC Yukon parked at the residence by prying open the rear hatch window. Stolen was the third row seat.

Simple Prevention Tips

The Sheriff’s Department says third row SUV seat thefts are a growing problem in the area. The suspects are targeting our shopping centers and some residential neighborhoods. Replacement seats cost more than $2,000 and are often a special order item. There are companies that produce and sell third row seat locks. The locks are designed to work with specified SUV seats and guarantee that thieves will not make off with your investment. In addition, look for parking spots where you can back in against a wall or building to make the hatch and window harder to reach.

If you see suspicious person(s) or activity in your neighborhood or business, call Cerritos Sheriff’s Station at (562) 860-0044 or 911 immediately. It is a good idea to keep the Sheriff’s Station phone number stored in your cell phone for quick reference.

