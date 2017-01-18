Blue Moon Raises Largest Amount of Funds Ever for Youth Center

By Laurie Hanson

Blue Moon Boutique in Garden Grove raised $5,250 for adopting the Youth Center in Los Alamitos as their “Charity of the Month,” with a portion of all their overall sales and profits going toward the award-winning nonprofit from last month.

“It takes a whole community to support the Youth Center,” “It took hundreds of shoppers to support us in this successful fund raiser,” said Youth Center Executive Director Lina Lumme. Besides being “Charity of the Month,” Blue Moon held a Sit & Sip shopping event specifically for the Youth Center during the holidays.

With Blue Moon’s donation, the Youth Center will be purchasing new sports equipment, school supplies and more to benefiting over 250 registered children from their After School Program and their other programs.

“We are so very grateful to Blue Moon Boutique for their support of our kids,” Lumme said. “They raised the largest amount of monies than ever before for our kids.”

Blue Moon Boutique sells women’s clothing, jewelry, and novelties which benefits charities and causes throughout the world and local community. Throughout the year, they partner with charitable causes by selling their goods. Their owner, Patty Blake, selects a “Charity of the Month” to help a specific nonprofit. The Youth Center benefited from a portion of their profits in December 2016. Blue Moon Boutique is located at 5256 Lampson Avenue in Garden Grove.

Founded in 1952, the Youth Center serves children from Los Alamitos, Rossmoor, Seal Beach and surrounding areas by providing programs for children ages 5 to 18, as part of their mission to transform lives one family at a time. They offer various activities including their after school program which gives children a safe place to spend time socializing and doing homework instead of being on the street or unsupervised at home. Other programs the Youth Center has includes the only elementary school education Music Program, Every 15 Minutes bi-annual event which educates high school students on the dangers of drunk driving, Leadership Academy which teaches life skills for beyond high school, Summer Day and Teen Camps.

For more information about Blue Moon Boutique, please call 714-893-8275 or visit online at www.bluemooncares.com. For more information about the Youth Center, please call 562-493-4043 or visit online at www.theyouthcenter.org.

