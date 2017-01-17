Shooting Death of Female on Cornuta Avenue in Bellflower, Suspect Escapes

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau detectives are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of a female that occurred on Monday, January 16, 2017, in the 16200 block of Cornuta Avenue, Bellflower.

Detectives have learned at 1:35 p.m., Lakewood Station deputies responded to the 16200 block of Cornuta Avenue, Bellflower, regarding a gunshot victim at the location.

Upon deputies arrival they learned the suspect entered his ex-girlfriend’s apartment armed with a handgun and shot her at least once in the torso.

The suspect fled the location southbound on foot away from the location.

The suspect Antowan Parker is described as a male Black 27 years-old.

The firearm used in this incident is still outstanding.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP, or “P3 Mobile” for the hearing impaired, on Google play or the App Store, or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org

