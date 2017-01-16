POLLS: Trump Honeymoon is Over

In the weeks immediately after the election, Trump got a small, but noticeable, boost in polls.

His efforts to prod Carrier Corp. to keep at least some jobs in Indiana got a lot of favorable attention — even if the numbers were less than he claimed. Independent voters, in particular, seemed to like the unifying tone he set with his speech on election night.

Two months on, that glow has worn off, and Trump’s standing with the public has returned to his normal, which is to say widely abnormal for any other newly elected president.

Only 44% of Americans approve of Trump’s transition so far, according to the latest Gallup figures, released Friday. A poll earlier in the week by Quinnipiac University pegged the number even lower — only 37% approved of Trump in that survey.

Read LA Times story

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments