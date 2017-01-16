Lionel Tan of Hawaiian Gardens Dies in Apparent Shooting Accident at Raahauge Gun Range

Lionel Tan, 36, of Hawaiian Gardens was shot at the Raahauge Shooting Enterprises near Corona this past Saturday which the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, who is investigating the fatality, has deemed the shooting accidental.

“We don’t know exactly what happened,” said Cindy Raahauge Shenberger, the range manager.

It was the first such incident in more than thirty years at the outdoor range.

Tan victim was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead, Deputy Mike Vasquez said Saturday.

The Raahauge range offers shooting instruction, dog training, hunting, a trap and skeet range and is located off River Road near Prado Regional Park. The Raahauge family has operated a range at that site since 1971.

