CNN: Law firm representing Trump won Russia award in 2016

Washington (CNN) Morgan Lewis, a law firm representing President-elect Donald Trump, was named the “Russia Law Firm of the Year” last year by a group that ranks legal organizations.

Facing the press Wednesday for the first time since being elected president, Trump yielded a significant part of his news conference to an attorney from the law firm, which is helping separate him from his various business ties.

In highlighting its receipt of the Russia award, Morgan Lewis’ website cites Chambers and Partners.

