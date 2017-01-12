Baby Girl Safely Surrendered in Long Beach Hospital

Long Beach, CA—Today, Supervisor Janice Hahn announced that a baby girl was safely surrendered at a hospital in Long Beach this past Tuesday, January 10. This marks the first safe surrender in LA County in 2017 and the 151st since the program was started by Supervisor Hahn’s predecessor Supervisor Don Knabe.

“Because of the Safe Surrender program, this child can become a part of a loving family that is ready and able to give her what she needs to grow up happy and healthy,” said Supervisor Hahn. “This program saves lives and we must continue to raise awareness so that any mother in LA County knows that she can get her baby to safe hands safely, securely, and anonymously.”

The Safe Surrender law allows parents or guardians may legally and safely leave a baby three days old or younger with an employee at any Los Ageles County hospital or fire station, no questions asked. They will not face arrest or prosecution for child abandonment.

After a complete medical exam, babies that have been surrendered will be placed in a safe and loving home and the adoption process will begin.

For more information visit babysafela.org/

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments