Supervisor Janice Hahn to Visit Hawaiian Gardens Food Bank Jan. 18

By Brian Hews

Newley elected Supervisor Janice Hahn and other local elected officials will be visiting the Hawaiian Gardens Food Bank January 18 at 9 a.m. All area residents are invited to come out and meet the Supervisor. The Food Bank is located at 22121 Norwalk Blvd. in Hawaiian Gardens.

Hahn is the incumbent member of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for the Fourth District. A member of the Democratic Party, she was the Representative from California’s 44th congressional district from 2011 to 2016.

The Hawaiian Gardens Food Bank started their distribution of free food in 1995 out of a truck and is celebrating over 20 years of fighting hunger.

Guests can tour the food bank, enjoy light refreshments, and learn more about how the food bank is helping the community in need.

The food bank provides free amenities and services for over 1,000 low income families per month including fresh produce, nutritious rice, beans, and canned goods, milk, bread, or egg vouchers, turkey or ham vouchers for Thanksgiving and Christmas, and Christmas toys.

The food bank is sponsored by the Irving I Moskowitz Foundation and partners with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Food Finders, Macy’s Bag Hunger Campaign, Community Supported Food Drives, and the Red Cross.

Distribution days and times at the food bank are Wednesdays from 2 PM to 6 PM and Thursdays from 9:30 AM to 3:30 PM.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments