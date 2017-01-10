LASD SERGEANT NEEDS YOUR HELP! CERRITOS SHERIFF STATION WILL BE HOSTING A FUNDRAISER BBQ TO BENEFIT SGT. JORGE CHAVEZ

THURSDAY JANUARY 12TH

11:00AM TO 3:00PM IN FRONT OF THE STATION, 18135 Bloomfield Ave, Cerritos, CA 90703.

TRI TIP SANDWICH….COLESLAW…..CHIPS ….BEANS & A DRINK

$10.00 per plate ….to go orders welcome!

PLENTY OF FREE PARKING!

Any questions contact LET Leslie Gutierrez [email protected] 562-467-682o LET Shelly Pierce [email protected] 562-467-6821

We will be holding an opportunity drawing at the BBQ …pre sale tickets for the drawing are available …winner need not be present!

Sgt. Jorge Chavez was recently diagnosed with Leukemia and is undergoing treatment at City of Hope in Duarte.

The hospital has been giving Jorge platelets daily and will need donations over the next several months. Because the shelf life of platelets is very short, it is important that we space out the donations accordingly.

Hospital personnel suggests only 2-3 donors a day. If you are interested in donating platelets, please e-mail ([email protected]) or Sgt. Nicole Davis ([email protected]) with your availability so we can work out a schedule and not bombard the donation center.

Platelet donations are universal and you do not have to have the same blood type as the receiver. You can ask to be bone marrow swabbed while you are there and the City of Hope always needs blood donations.

A general blood donor can donate about every 2 months and platelets about every two weeks. Being a general donor will help replenish the blood/platelet bank at the facility for all patients.

If you plan on being a general donor, you can schedule your own appointment and go as needed. The information is listed below.

Directly donating to a specific patient may allow for a shorter donation time, the hospital staff will advise that time frame based on each donor and the patient’s needs.

VERY IMPORTANT PLATELET DONOR INFORMATION:

The platelet donation process takes approximately two hours. No aspirin or aspirin containing product 48 hours prior to your donation.

WOMEN: Any woman that has EVER been pregnant must have a TRALI test to see if you are qualified to donate platelets. When a woman is pregnant, the body can produce antibodies that can be harmful to the recipient.

City of Hope Donor Center information:

1500 E Duarte Rd, Duarte, CA 91010

626-218-7171

Monday & Tuesday 9:30am-6:30pm

Wednesday 8:00am-5:00pm

Thursday-Saturday 7:00am-4:00pm

2nd Sunday of each month 7:00am-4:00pm

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments