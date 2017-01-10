Four Cerritos Burglars Arrested by L.A. County Sheriff’s

By Brian Hews

Four young burglars have been arrested after Sheriff’s linked them to a string of break-ins of Cerritos homes, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A news release from the Cerritos Sheriff’s station said that three of the suspects are under 18, and the fourth is 22; all four are from Long Beach.

The first arrest happened on Dec. 20 when deputies took one of the juvenile suspects into custody after he broke into a home in the 17800 block of Eric Avenue which is behind Plaza 183rd.

Authorities said the boy took jewelry and other miscellaneous items, and investigators recovered all of the property.

“The male has also been linked to three other burglaries in Cerritos and one in Bellflower,” the news release stated.

Authorities said they next arrested a pair of suspected burglars on Christmas Eve. The sheriff’s department said two juveniles were taken into custody after breaking into a home in the 13600 block of Darvalle Street which is near Cerritos Elementary.

Investigators were able to recover all the property while they detained the two boys, according to the sheriff’s department.

Lastly, deputies said they arrested 22-year-old Nathaniel Ford after he and two other suspects broke into another home once again in the 13600 block of Darvalle Street.

The two other suspects were able to escape.

