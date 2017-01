Artesia Town Hall Meeting With LASD Rescheduled to Jan. 17 at DES

The Town Hall meeting in Artesia, initially scheduled for January 10th, has been rescheduled to January 17th. Please notify neighbors, family and friends who wish to attend.

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 6pm

DES Portuguese Hall

11903 Ashworth Street, Artesia Ca.

