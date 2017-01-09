I-5 South Closed from 605 to Imperial Tonight, Traffic Shift to Newly Constructed Lanes

Full Overnight SB I-5 Closure Planned Tonight; Traffic Shift to Newly Constructed Lanes

NORWALK – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will close all southbound lanes of Interstate 5 (I-5) between Interstate 605 (I-605) and Imperial Highway from 11 p.m., Monday, January 9 until 5 a.m., Tuesday, January 10, as crews shift traffic onto newly constructed lanes. Additionally, the southbound and northbound I-605 connectors to southbound I-5 will be closed during this time in connection with the work.

The detours are as follows:

Detour from northbound I-605 to southbound I-5: Motorists will be directed to exit at the Imperial Highway off-ramp, continue east on Imperial Highway and south on Frontage Road to access the southbound I-5 on-ramp.

Detour from southbound I-605 to southbound I-5: Motorists will be directed to continue on southbound I-605, exit at the Imperial Highway off-ramp, continue east on Imperial Highway and south on Frontage Road to access the southbound I-5 on-ramp.

Detour to continue on southbound I-5: Motorists heading southbound on I-5 will be directed to continue on southbound I-605, exit the Imperial Highway off-ramp, continue east on Imperial Highway, and continue south on Frontage Road to access the southbound I-5 on-ramp.

The Santa Ana Freeway (Interstate 5) High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV), Imperial Highway/ Pioneer Boulevard Project extends from Silverbow Avenue to Orr and Day Road in the city of Norwalk. The project will widen nearly two miles of I-5 to add one carpool lane, and one general purpose lane in each direction. Go to my5la.com and QuickMap for more information.

Caltrans advises motorists to “Be work Zone Alert.”

