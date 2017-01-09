I-5 South Closed from 605 to Imperial Tonight, Traffic Shift to Newly Constructed Lanes

- Home
- Calendar
- City News
- Crime
- Digital Editions
- High School Sports
- Local Deals
Full Overnight SB I-5 Closure Planned Tonight; Traffic Shift to Newly Constructed Lanes
NORWALK – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will close all southbound lanes of Interstate 5 (I-5) between Interstate 605 (I-605) and Imperial Highway from 11 p.m., Monday, January 9 until 5 a.m., Tuesday, January 10, as crews shift traffic onto newly constructed lanes. Additionally, the southbound and northbound I-605 connectors to southbound I-5 will be closed during this time in connection with the work.
The detours are as follows:
The Santa Ana Freeway (Interstate 5) High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV), Imperial Highway/ Pioneer Boulevard Project extends from Silverbow Avenue to Orr and Day Road in the city of Norwalk. The project will widen nearly two miles of I-5 to add one carpool lane, and one general purpose lane in each direction. Go to my5la.com and QuickMap for more information.
Caltrans advises motorists to “Be work Zone Alert.”
Powered by Facebook Comments