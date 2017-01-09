Assemblymember Gomez Introduces Legislation to Name Portion of 110 Freeway after Vin Scully

Sacramento, CA – On January 5, Assemblymember Jimmy Gomez introduced Assembly Con-current Resolution (ACR) 7, which would name a portion of the Los Angeles 110 freeway the “Vin Scully Freeway.”

The portion to be named is the stretch leading to Dodger Stadium – between US Route 101 and Interstate 5.

Dodger Stadium is located within State Assembly District 51.

“Vin Scully is an iconic American whose life’s work transcends baseball. With over 67 years as the voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Scully’s voice is recognized by millions of fans through-out the world. He is a cornerstone fixture not only of Dodgers baseball, but Los Angeles’ identi-ty. It is fitting to name the freeway in his honor to recognize his impact and legacy, ” said Asemblymember Jimmy Gomez.

Scully’s tenure as the Dodgers’ play by play announcer for 67 years is the longest for a broad-caster with any single sports team in history. He retired atop a heap of accolades, including the United States Medal of Freedom from President Obama.

