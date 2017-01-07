Robbery at AT&T Store in Cerritos Towne Center



By Brian Hews

Hews Media Group-Community News has learned that a possible armed robbery occurred this past Thursday Jan 5 at 6:47 p.m. at the AT&T store located at 17500 Bloomfield in the Cerritos Towne Center.

The store is next to Men’s Warehouse and Petsmart located near Bloomfield and Artesia.

Some witnesses indicated the robbers had guns but that could not be confirmed.

Cerritos Sheriff’s responded to the call but the suspects had already fled the scene.

The three suspects, described as black males in the 20’s wearing hoodies, stormed the store and immediately took the phones from the patrons so they could not call for help.

The robbers took several phones from store inventory also.

The suspects then fled eastbound down Artesia and were able to escape.

No victims were harmed and there is video of the incident according to the Cerritos Sheriff’s.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Cerritos Sheriff’s station at 562.860-0044.

