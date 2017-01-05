Student-Led Synapse Organization to Host Neuroscience Workshops

Staff Report

Cerritos~Synapse is a nonprofit organization hoping to excite students about neuroscience and beyond. The nonprofit was founded by Karishma Muthukumar, a junior at Whitney High School, who was one of the students who created a neuroscience exhibit in the past year to spread the knowledge on the topic.

Consisting of a 10-person leadership team and 12-person volunteer group, the organization plans to provide volunteer opportunities, themed events, and workshops to 7th-12th graders. Check out the website for pictures and opportunities at www.wowthebrain.weebly.com

By hosting neuroscience workshops in the Cerritos Library (18025 Bloomfield Ave, Cerritos, CA 90703) on a bimonthly basis, the organization hopes to spread knowledge about neuroscience topics to the community in an inspiring way.

The Neuro-Ignite workshop series introduces neuroscience concepts in a highly interactive manner, with a curriculum designed to excite middle school and high school students about the field of neuroscience and beyond. These workshops integrate technology, hands-on activities, experiments, and online resources to introduce students to the science of the brain and nervous system. The workshops are conducted by trained Whitney High School students. Space is limited to 27 participants.

This month, there will be two workshops held at the Cerritos Library from 4-5 PM. The workshop themed “Intro to the Brain” will be on January 10th and the workshop themed “Senses and the Brain” will be on January 17th.

Attending the workshops will provide a way for students to learn about upcoming technology and have an advanced knowledge compared to those of their peers. Interested students may sign up through the City’s eConnect page with the barcodes 256520 and 256521. For more information contact Karishma Muthukumar [email protected] Ph: 562-916-3587.

