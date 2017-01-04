California hires former Attorney General Eric Holder to defend California from Trump administration

Several media outlets are reporting that California has hired Holder to defend California from Trump administration actions.

Girding for four years of potential battles with President-elect Donald J. Trump, Democratic leaders of the California Legislature announced Wednesday that they had hired Eric H. Holder Jr., who was attorney general under President Obama, to represent them in any legal fights against the new Republican White House.

