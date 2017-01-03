Los Angeles Sheriff’s Town Hall Meeting Tues Jan. 10 at Artesia’s D.E.S. Portuguese Hall

- Home
D.E.S. Portuguese Hall 11903 Ashworth Street Artesia, CA 90701
Artesia has experienced an increase in crime the past couple years. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Artesia Special Assignment Team, would like to invite you to an informational briefing pertaining to this increase. We will share information, provide tips and welcome any feedback from our community. Please mark your calendars.
We hope to see you there!
Sgt. Greg Knapp – [email protected]
Contact Information:
Knapp, Gregory R.
Lakewood Station
562-623-3500
[email protected]
