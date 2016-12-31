Robber Caught on Security Camera In Cerritos Arrested in South Los Angeles

By Brian Hews

Hews Media Group-Community News has exclusively learned that the Century Division of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s has arrested the robber who ransacked a Cerritos home this past week.

The robber entered the home and stole “thousands of dollars in property, ” according to relatives of the homeowners.

The homeowner’s in-home security camera caught fairly high-quality images of the robber inside the house. They also said the robber stole a 2013 Mercedes from the same area.

The actual homeowners did not want to be identified although they did post the photos from their camera on their Facebook page.

Relatives told HMG-CN that the house is in the area of Jacob and Bertha, which is bordered by 195th on the north, Pioneer to the west, Del Amo to the south, and Norwalk Blvd. to the east.

The juvenile 16 year-old was arrested driving the stolen Mercedes, and deputies recovered stolen laptop computers and other contraband.

The 16 year-old is a resident of Hawaiian Gardens and is currently being held at Los Pedrinos Juvenile Hall.

His name cannot be released due to his age.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments