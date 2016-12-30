CERRITOS BREAK-IN CAUGHT ON SECURITY CAMERA, SUSPECT AT LARGE

By Brian Hews

Hews Media Group-Community News has been told of a robbery that took place in Cerritos yesterday. The robber entered the home and stole “thousands of dollars in property,” according to relatives of the homeowners.

The actual homeowners did not want to be identified although they did post it on their Facebook page.

Relatives told HMG-CN that the house is in the area of Jacob and Bertha, which is bordered by 195th on the north, Pioneer to the west, Del Amo to the south, and Norwalk Blvd. to the east.

The homeowner’s in-home security camera caught fairly high-quality images of the robber inside the house.

They also allege the robber stole a 2013 Mercedes from the same area.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Cerritos Sheriff’s station at (562) 860-0044.

