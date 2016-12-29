WCAC Contributes to the Community

By Gail Grossman

The Woman’s Club of Artesia Cerritos, as with many other service groups, in the Cerritos Artesia area, participated in helping those in need during the Holiday Season.

WCAC makes monetary donations to four major charities on a quarterly basis. These charities include Su Casa, Community Family Guidance, Fisher House Veteran’s Family Home and Pathways Hospice. With the holiday season, we were able to contribute even more. Our members also donated over $1,200 in in-kind donations to each of these groups in December. These items included toys, journals, arts and craft items and DVD’s.

WCAC also gave our Year End contributions to various other organizations, which include such groups as 4 Paws 4 Patriots, various Veteran Groups including the VA Hospital programs, various USO programs including Operation Phone Home, the Ronald McDonald House in Long Beach, the Artesia/Cerritos Xmas Basket program, Special Olympics, ABC Adult Transition Program, 1st CEB, Breast Cancer Angels and Final Salute are just some of the many organizations that we contribute to. We are a very active, philanthropic group in the cities of Artesia and Cerritos for over 100 years.

As the 2017 year starts we will be collecting and donating feminine hygiene products in conjunction with Assemblymember Garcia’s Open House & Tampon Drive. The sanitary products collected will be donated to local shelters, organizations and schools. We will also be collecting canned goods and non perishables in March for the Food Bank. Our club will also be conducting a Candidates Forum for the Cerritos City Council elections in March for the April elections.

So if you see something that might interest you and you would like to become involved or help out or organization, please contact Joanne Witt, membership VP at 562-860-2036 or Katherine Chu, president at 562-552-4262

