La Palma Police Apprehend Xmas Robber Near Denni Street

During the early morning hours of December 23, a La Palma Police Officer spotted a suspicious vehicle parked in the residential area south of La Palma Avenue, near Denni Street. As the officer approached the vehicle, a suspect ran from the vehicle. A short foot pursuit ensued and with the assistance of Cypress officers, Buena Park officers and an Anaheim helicopter; the suspect was located hiding in a nearby backyard. The suspect was arrested for possession of stolen property, attempted burglary and resisting arrest.

The suspect vehicle was eventually determined to be stolen and inside the vehicle, officers discovered a large amount of stolen items including Holiday presents. This items were likely stolen from several unlocked vehicles throughout the City. At this time, the Police Department has identified nearly 15 crime victims and is quickly trying to catalog and return the stolen items.

In the meantime, the La Palma Police Department cannot stress enough, how the holiday season brings an increase in criminal thefts. The City of La Palma is generally regarded as a safe community; but don’t let your guard down – ALWAYS lock your vehicles. Be sure to remove all visible items of value and do not leave a garage remote control inside a vehicle parked in the driveway or on the street. These few extra steps just might keep the Grinch away this Holiday Season. Happy Holidays from the La Palma Police Department!

