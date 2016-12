Veterans Raise Concerns Over Trump’s Possible Choice to Run VA, Peter Hegseth

According to an LA Times report, Trump is considering choosing Peter Hegseth to run the VA who is backed by the ultra conservative Koch Brothers. The Koch’s bankrolled Hegseth’s organization Concerned Veterans for America. It is a clear sign that Trump wants to privatize the VA.

