Islands Burgers and Fine Drinks Restaurant to Open at Cerritos Towne Center

By Brian Hews

Cerritos and the Cerritos Towne Center will welcome a new tenant across the parking lot from Mimi’s Café that is sure to please burger lovers in and around the city.

Work has begun to build Islands fine burgers (and drinks) restaurant scheduled to be finished sometime next year.

The location of the upscale burger restaurant is quite unusual and will be occupy the space between Starbucks and Yasai, taking three open spaces previously occupied by two smaller fast food restaurants.

The front of the restaurant will face Mimi’s Cafe and have a large facade with Island signage.

No neon will be allowed.

The back of the restaurant, which will face Edward’s theaters, will feature planters with metal trellises and an outdoor eating area.

Cerritos Mayor George Ray told Hews Media Group-Community News, “The City looks forward to the opening of Islands restaurant in the Cerritos Towne Center this coming spring.“Islands and its specialty burgers will be a wonderful addition to the mix of dining options in our community, and the restaurant will create new jobs and help stimulate the local economy.”

