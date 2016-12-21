Polar Bear Plunge New Year’s Day at Splash!

Celebrate the New Year at Splash! on Thursday, January 1 from 2 to 4 p.m. Be among the first in 2017 to bravely plunge down the 40-foot waterslides into the chilly water of Buccaneer Bay. Adventurers will receive a keepsake photo of the drop into the chilly catch pool. Admission is $5 or free for 2017 season pass holders and includes admission into the plunge, a souvenir photo and swimming in the heated 25-yard pool.

For those not interested in taking the plunge, the heated pool will be open for swimming from noon to 5 p.m. The cost is $3 for adults and $2 for children. Hot chocolate, coffee, and mochas will also be available for purchase.

For more information, contact Splash! La Mirada Regional Aquatics Center at (562) 902-3191 or visit splashlamirada.com.

