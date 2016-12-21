FRIENDS OF LA PALMA LIBRARY’S ‘HUGE’ BOOK SALE

Hundreds of gently used books, which would be great gifts for children and adults on your shopping list, are available at the The Friends of La Palma Library book store. Hardbacks are $1 and paperbacks are 50 cents unless marked otherwise.

Hundreds of children’s books, including Christmas picture books, have been added to the store this month.

Also available: Coffee-table books, cookbooks, motivational books, DVDs, CDs, and recorded books. The store has a variety of books in Korean and Japanese and some children’s books in Spanish.

The materials in the sale have been donated by area residents or culled from the library collection to make way for new books. Proceeds of the sale go to library programs.

More information is available on the Friends’ website at

friendsoflapalma.wix.com/home.

The email is

[email protected].

