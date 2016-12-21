Socialize

Employees of the Gardens Casino Bring Over 2,000 Gifts to Local Elementary Schools in Hawaiian Gardens

Santa passes out toys to children at Hawaiian Gardens elementary school.

 

Last week, employees from The Gardens Casino went to Hawaiian Elementary and Ferguson Elementary schools, two local schools in Hawaiian Gardens, and passed out over 2,000 toys to the students. They even brought Santa along so the children could tell him what they wanted for Christmas. “I want to thank the Gardens Casino for their generous donations,” said ABCUSD Superintendent Dr. Mary Sieu, “the kids really enjoyed Santa too!”

 

