CRIME SUMMARIES – NOV. 28-DEC. 12

Cerritos

There were 34 Part I felony crimes reported in Cerritos this past reporting period, resulting in an increase of one from the previous week. The following is a breakdown of crimes by category: two aggravated assaults, four residential burglaries, eight commercial/other structure burglaries, five grand thefts, eight vehicle thefts, and seven vehicle burglaries. Cerritos Station deputies made three felony arrests, 10 misdemeanor arrests, four warrant arrests, and issued 78 citations. The Sheriff’s dispatch center also received a total of 368 calls for service.

Aggravated Assault:

Wendy Street (11/29 – Morning): The known suspect assaulted the victim due to the victim having had a sexual relationship with the suspect’s boyfriend in the past.

13000 block of Artesia Boulevard (11/29 – Afternoon): After an argument, the known suspect grabbed the victim’s arm and pushed her into a wall. The suspected then grabbed the victim and attempted to drag her to their vehicle. The suspect was arrested.

Residential Burglary:

17100 block of Harvest Avenue (12/02-04 – Unknown): The suspect(s) entered the home by shattering a rear window. Stolen were high end purses.

18800 block of Godinho Avenue (12/02 – Evening): The suspect(s) entered the home by shattering a rear sliding door. It is unknown what was stolen.

12700 block of Droxford Street (12/02 – Day): The suspect(s) entered the home by shattering a rear sliding door. Valuables were stolen.

12300 block of Creekwood Avenue (11/29 – Day): The suspects attempted to enter the home. Several rear window screens were found removed. Entry was not made into the home.

Commercial/Other Structure Burglary:

13200 block of South Street (12/02 – Morning): The suspect(s) entered the location by shattering the south door. Stolen was the cash register.

12200 block of Artesia Boulevard (12/02 – Morning): The suspect(s) entered the location by shattering the front glass panel. Stolen was the cash register.

13300 block of Artesia Boulevard (12/01-02 – Overnight): The suspects entered the location by shattering the front door. Stolen was the cash register.

13300 block of Artesia Boulevard (12/01-02 – Overnight): The suspects entered the location by shattering the front door. Stolen was the cash register.

13000 block of Artesia Boulevard (11/31-12/01 – Evening): The suspect(s) attempted to enter the mailboxes through the rollup door. Entry was not made.

12400 block of 195th Street (11/28-29 – Unknown): The suspect(s) entered the location through a rear window. Stolen was a speaker.

10700 block of Artesia Boulevard (11/20-12/02 – Unknown): The suspect(s) entered the storage facility by prying open the rollup door. Stolen was sports memorabilia.

10700 block of Artesia Boulevard (09/01-11/30 – Unknown): The suspect(s) entered the storage facility and stole household appliances. It is unknown how entry was made.

Grand Theft:

13300 block of South Street (12/01-02 – Unknown): The suspect(s) stole tools from a construction site.

13800 block of Elgers Street (12/04 – Day): The suspect(s) stole sports equipment from an unlocked vehicle parked in the driveway of the residence.

239 Los Cerritos Center (11/29 – Evening): The suspect entered the clothing store while opened for business and stole several pieces of merchandise. Loss prevention officers were able to recover the merchandise.

17700 block of Crusader Avenue (11/25-27 – Unknown): The suspect stole vehicle parts from the location using fraudulent checks.

11500 block of South Street (11/23 – Evening): The suspect entered the store while opened for business and stole various store merchandise.

Grand Theft Auto:

12900 block of Park Plaza Drive (12/04 – Afternoon): The suspect(s) stole a 1996 Honda Civic from the parking lot.

239 Los Cerritos Center (12/03 – Evening): The suspect(s) attempted to steal a 1998 Honda Civic from the parking lot.

12900 block of Park Plaza Drive (11/29 – Afternoon): The suspect(s) stole a 2009 GMC Sierra from the parking lot.

12900 block of Cantrece Street (11/27-28 – Overnight): The suspect(s) stole a 2016 Toyota RAV4 from the street in front of the residence.

13200 block of Moore Street (11/26-27 – Overnight): The suspect(s) stole a 1998 HYTR 3H3 trailer from the parking lot.

12800 block of Towne Center Drive (11/26 – Day): The suspect(s) stole a 2012 Dodge Avenger from the parking lot.

13200 block of Moore Street (11/11-15 – Unknown): The suspect(s) stole a 1989 Wabai JJ Trailer from the parking lot.

13200 block of Moore Street (11/11-15 – Unknown): The suspect(s) stole a 2004 Hun Trailer from the parking lot.

Vehicle Burglary:

13400 block of Village Drive (12/02-03 – Afternoon): The suspect(s) entered a 2006 Mercedes E230, parked at the residence, by shattering a window. Stolen was the vehicle registration.

12700 block of Center Court Drive (12/02-03 – Unknown): The suspect(s) entered a 2010 Cadillac Escalade, parked in the parking lot, through the rear hatch. Stolen was the third row seat.

12400 block of Felson Street (12/01 – Morning): The suspect(s) entered a Saturn VUE, parked in the driveway of the residence, by shattering a window. Stolen was an electronic device.

16200 block of Bearcreek Lane (12/01-02 – Overnight): The suspect(s) entered a 2014 Toyota Sienna parked at the residence and stole a coin purse and sunglasses. It is unknown how entry was made.

18100 block of San Gabriel Avenue (11/30-12/01 – Overnight): The suspect(s) entered a 2008 Mercedes E350, parked in the driveway at the residence, by shattering a window. Stolen was a backpack and sunglasses.

18400 block of Studebaker Road (11/27-28 – Overnight): The suspect(s) entered a 1999 Ford F250, parked in the parking structure, by shattering a window. Stolen were tools.

13200 block of Palm Place (11/28 – Morning): The suspect(s) entered a 2009 Honda CRV, parked in the street in front of the residence, by shattering a window. Stolen was a diaper bag.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments