March 14, 2021 COVID: 28 New Deaths and 644 New Cases in LA County, Hospitalizations Continue to Fall

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19. The case numbers and deaths reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. 644 new COVID-19 cases (1,210,265 cases to date)

28 new deaths due to COVID-19 (22,474 deaths to date)

951 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 30% are in the ICU

More than 5,955,000 individuals tested; 19% of all people tested positive Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations of Confirmed Cases and Deaths Last 7 Days Su 3/14 Sa 3/13 F 3/12 Th 3/11 W 3/10 Tu 3/9 M 3/8 Daily new cases 644* 793 947 1,378 1,514 1,337 880* Daily deaths 28* 42 101 101 119 70 13* Daily hospitalizations 951 979 1,015 1,056 1,079 1,119 1,132 Daily positivity rate (7-day avg) 1.6% 1.7% 1.8% 1.9% 1.9% 1.9% 2.0%