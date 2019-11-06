Share this:

The Hawaiian Gardens Community News is the only weekly community newspaper in the city of Hawaiian Gardens.

Delivered to homes and businesses every Friday, our staff of reporters cover everything from City Council and Planning Commission meetings to community and school events; we are your source for news in Hawaiian Gardens

Our readership delivers results for advertisers based on our distribution throughout the city of Hawaiian Gardens.

Both the Gardens Casino and the Hawaiian Gardens Bingo Club advertise weekly in the Hawaiian Gardens Community News as well as numerous other local retailers.

If you missed a copy, you can find the paper at City Hall, at the Robert Lee Recreation Center, the Gardens Casino, the City Library, the Hawaiian Gardens Food Bank, and the Bingo Club.

If you have any questions or want to advertise, call us at 562.407.3873 or email us at [email protected]