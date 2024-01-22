Flood Watch Issued January 22 at 1:24PM PST until January 22 at 9:00PM PST

Description

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE…A portion of Southwest California, including the following areas, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Deserts, San Diego County Mountains, San Diego County Valleys, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN…Until 9 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS…Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – Light to moderate rain is generally expected for the rest of today, though any developing thunderstorms will carry an elevated risk for flooding especially in San Diego County. – https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Instruction

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

